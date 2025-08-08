A Palestinian woman standing in a doorway reacts as she watches the aftermath of an Israeli strike that hit Gaza City's southern al-Zeitoun neighbourhood. Photo / Bashar Taleb, AFP
Israel’s military will “take control” of Gaza City under a new plan approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet, touching off a wave of criticism from both inside and outside the country.
Nearly two years into the war in Gaza, Netanyahu faces mounting pressure to secure a truce topull the territory’s more than two million people back from the brink of famine and free the hostages held by Palestinian militants.
Israel’s foe Hamas, whose October 7, 2023 attack triggered the war, denounced the plan to expand the fighting as a “new war crime”.
Staunch Israeli ally Germany, meanwhile, took the extraordinary step of halting military exports out of concern they could be used in Gaza, a move Netanyahu slammed as a reward for Hamas.
Under the newly approved plan to “defeat” Hamas, the Israeli army “will prepare to take control of Gaza City while distributing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population outside combat zones”, the premier’s office said on Friday.
Netanyahu’s office said the cabinet had adopted “five principles”, including Gaza’s demilitarisation and “the establishment of an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority”.
The plan triggered swift criticism from across the globe, with China, Turkey, Britain and numerous Arab governments issuing statements of concern.
It warned Israel that the operation would “cost it dearly”, and that “expanding the aggression means sacrificing” the hostages held by militants.
International concern has been growing over the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, where a UN-backed assessment has warned that famine is unfolding.
The World Health Organisation said at least 99 people have died from malnutrition in the territory this year, with the figure likely an underestimate.
Gaza’s civil defence agency said a 19-year-old was seriously injured during the delivery of aid by an airdrop over Gaza City.
“There are daily injuries and fatalities caused by the heavy parcels falling on people’s heads in densely populated areas,” said civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal, adding that stampedes and overcrowding at aid drop sites frequently lead to casualties.
Bassal said Israeli strikes across Gaza on Friday killed at least 16 people.