Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Israeli army will ‘take control’ of Gaza City: PM statement

AFP
2 mins to read

Israeli soldiers organise military equipment while standing on armoured personnel carriers near the border with the Gaza Strip on August 6, 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Israeli soldiers organise military equipment while standing on armoured personnel carriers near the border with the Gaza Strip on August 6, 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Israel’s security cabinet has approved a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the military to “take control” of Gaza City, his office said in a statement on Friday.

Under the plan to “defeat” Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army “will prepare to take control of Gaza

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save