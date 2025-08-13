Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week said if his army had a policy of starvation “no one would be alive two years into the war”.
Israel also disputed the figures provided by authorities in the Palestinian territory, but had not provided its own.
No shelter materials had entered Gaza since March this year, the statement said, leaving families already displaced multiple times without protection.
“Many new mothers are unable to feed themselves or their new-born babies adequately, and the health system is collapsing,” Clark said.
“All of this threatens the very survival of an entire generation,” she said.
Truth mattered, their joint statement said.
“The uncomfortable truth is that many states are prioritising their own economic and security interests, even as the world is reeling from the images of Gazan children starving to death,” Robinson said.
“Political leaders have the power and the legal obligation to apply measures to pressure this Israeli government to end its atrocity crimes.”
Netanyahu had defended his plan, saying the best option to defeat Hamas was to take the city by force.
The plan had been heavily criticised by Israelis, Palestinians, international organisations and other countries.
Robinson and Clark urged Hamas and Israel to re-engage in ceasefire talks and immediately release Israeli hostages and arbitrarily detained Palestinian prisoners, and for Israel to immediately open all border crossings into Gaza.
They also called for states to suspend existing and future trade agreements with Israel, as well as the transfer of arms and weapons to Israel, urging the world to follow the lead of Germany and Norway.