Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to seize Gaza City and refugee camps, excluding Hamas and the Palestinian Authority from administration. Photo / Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended his plans to take over additional areas of the Gaza Strip, saying Israel would move “quickly” to evacuate and then seize Gaza City, as well as a cluster of refugee camps in the enclave’s middle region.

Israel, he said at a news conference in Jerusalem, would ultimately have “overriding security responsibility” for Gaza, while helping set up a civilian administration that excludes both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, which is based in Ramallah, located in the West Bank.

Netanyahu’s security cabinet approved a plan last week to expand military operations in the territory, but stopped short of backing a proposal for full occupation. The Israeli military’s chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, opposed the prime minister’s push to capture and hold indefinitely the few areas outside of Israel’s control.

When asked if it was “the right move” for Israel to take over Gaza, US Vice-President JD Vance said that it was “up to Benjamin Netanyahu”.

“Obviously, there are a lot of downsides, a lot of upsides to that,” he said, speaking on Fox News. He added: “The president has been very clear that you do have a humanitarian crisis ... a lot of innocent people who are really struggling and we want to make sure that the people of Gaza are able to get food, able to get medicine and so forth.”