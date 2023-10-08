Israel has launched airstrikes into Gaza in retaliation for the attack by Hamas militants. Video AP/NZ Herald

The Israeli government formally declared war on Sunday and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack from the Gaza Strip.

The decision, announced on Sunday, formally authorises “the taking of significant military steps”, it said in a statement.

“The war that was forced on the State of Israel in a murderous terrorist assault from the Gaza Strip began at 06:00 yesterday,” it said.

A building was reduced to rubble after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City on Sunday. Photo / AP

More than 24 hours after Hamas launched its unprecedented incursion out of Gaza, Israeli forces were still trying to crush the last groups of militant fighters holed up in several towns of southern Israel.

At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and more than 300 have been killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound the territory, with no differentiating between fighters and civilians.

Authorities were still trying to determine how many civilians and soldiers were seized by Hamas fighters during the mayhem and taken back to Gaza. From videos and witnesses, the captives are known to include women, children, and the elderly.

Hamas claims to have scattered dozens of Israeli hostages throughout the Gaza Strip as it seeks to deter Israel from launching a massive offensive on the Palestinian enclave according to the Daily Telegraph UK.

‌Abu Obaida, a leader of Hamas’ military wing, said the hostages had been placed in tunnels and other sites in all parts of Gaza and that if Israel attacks they will meet the same fate as Palestinians.

‌Obaida said: “[They] are present in all axes in the Gaza Strip...what happens to the people of the Gaza Strip will happen to them and beware of miscalculation.”

His comments suggest Hamas hopes to dissuade Israel from a large-scale assault on Gaza and may desire prisoner swap talks in which Israeli hostages would be sent back in return for thousands of Palestinian prisoners.

In 2011 a single Israeli soldier was released in return for more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners after lengthy negotiations.

German Chancellor OIaf Scholz has stressed the need to avoid a wider “conflagration” in the Middle East after Hamas attacked Israel.

Scholz said he spoke on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and assured him that Israel’s security is a cornerstone of German policy. He pledged that “we will act accordingly”. He said he plans to speak to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and will support Egypt in efforts to mediate and de-escalate.

He added: “It is clear that we condemn the actions of Hamas in the strongest terms, but above all we are doing everything so that this attack doesn’t turn into a conflagration with incalculable consequences for the whole region — and we warn everyone in this situation against fuelling terrorism.”

Palestinians transport a captured Israeli civilian (centre), from Kibbutz Kfar Azza into the Gaza Strip on October 7. Photo / AP

‌‌A ground offensive of Gaza would be a major, complex military operation by Israel - perhaps similar in scale to Operation Protective Edge in 2014, which killed more than 2000 Palestinians.

Hizbollah, the Lebanese armed group backed by Iran, has threatened to launch its own ground offensive on northern Israel if it carries out an incursion into Gaza.

Meanwhile, the world’s largest bloc of Muslim countries has condemned what it refers to as “Israeli military aggression” amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The Saudi-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation said Sunday that it is “greatly concerned about the developments on the ground and the dangerous Israeli escalation in the occupied Palestinian territory”.

The 57-member bloc went on to condemn “the Israeli military aggression that led to the fall of hundreds of martyrs and wounded among the Palestinian people”.

The latest round of violence began with an unprecedented surprise attack in which Hamas militants raced into Israel, killing hundreds of people and taking captives back to Gaza.

