How Israel’s war has unfolded from the 2023 Hamas attack to the plan to occupy Gaza City

By Victoria Bisset, Joy Sung
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

A young boy stands next to his bicycle as Palestinians check the devastation following an Israeli strike that hit Gaza City's southern al-Zeitoun neighbourhood. Photo / Bashar Taleb, AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to occupy Gaza City, approved by Israel’s security cabinet and announced late last week, is a fundamental shift in the 22-month war between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas-led fighters killed around 1200 people in Israel and took 250 others back to Gaza as hostages

