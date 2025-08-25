Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Government’s Crown board fee rises to be funded from agencies’ existing budgets, concerns about effect on services

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Judith Collins talks to Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge.

The Government is not giving agencies additional money to fund possibly significant increases to Crown board members’ fees, raising concerns pay bumps may come at the expense of services.

Public Service Minister Judith Collins told the Herald agencies should not cut “essential services to accommodate governance costs”.

However,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save