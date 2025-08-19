“We’re really disappointed that we have to strike, it’s not what we want, we want to be in the classroom teaching,” Abercrombie said.

“But what we’re striking for is basically to get the Government to move the needle on these offers.”

He claimed the Government was also failing to address other PPTA claims such as the need for more pastoral care staffing, professional development for curriculum and assessment, and more support for curriculum leaders who will be working on upcoming NCEA changes.

Abercrombie said if no progress was made, they would also roster students home and not teach certain year levels on specific days from September 15.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Public Service Minister Judith Collins said the PPTA striking after only six days of bargaining without taking the offer of 1% a year for three years to members was appalling, disingenuous and a “political stunt”.

She said it would disrupt students as they prepared for important exams.

“I think what’s really upset the unions is that we’re actually putting some facts out there and they’d much rather just go straight to strike and not go to the bargaining table, and my comments are very clear – get to the bargaining table. Stop having little tantrums as the unions decide to do.”

Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault said parents who were worried about their child missing class time should remain engaged with their school on the day, or by emailing their teacher.

He said no one wanted industrial action where learning time was lost, whether it was a teacher or government minister, and the sooner people could get back around the table and restart negotiations the better.

“Yes, every day matters and it is disruptive, but it’s not necessarily going to be mission critical to how the exams go in November for some students, or the assessment,” Couillault said.

“On Thursday everyone’s back in and getting work under way.”

Most teachers would have built into their learning programmes the ability for students to miss one day of learning, he said.

Minister apologises for pay slip-up

Collins also earlier apologised for incorrectly claiming that secondary school teachers with 10 years’ experience got paid $147,000.

Data provided by Collins’ own office shows 1.8% of teachers earned more than $140,000.

Labour’s education spokeswoman Willow-Jean Prime said the comment was “hugely disrespectful”.

“I think that it was really harmful, her comments, in the lead-up to the strikes... to be spreading such misinformation about what teachers are actually earning,” Prime said.

Collins apologised but said “the key point remains that teachers are not underpaid”.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.