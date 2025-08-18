Advertisement
Minister Judith Collins apologises for ‘mixing the message’ over secondary school teachers’ pay

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Public Service Minister Judith Collins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Public Service Minister Judith Collins has apologised for “mixing the message” when claiming that secondary school teachers with 10 years’ experience get paid $147,000.

It comes as unionised secondary school teachers prepare to strike on Wednesday after negotiations with the Government broke down.

Collins said the PPTA striking

