Premium

Govt to increase Crown body board members’ fee ranges, in some cases by 80%

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, pictured with Finance Minister Nicola Willis, says an increase was needed so the roles concerned would be attractive and competitive. The increase in fee ranges came into effect on July 1. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has quietly agreed to raise the range of fees board members of Crown bodies could be paid, in some cases by 80%.

Under the increase, revealed in a Cabinet document uploaded online without fanfare today, the top potential annual fee for chairs of governance boards would rise

