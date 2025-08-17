Advertisement
Grant Robertson reveals stress, health struggles before PM decision

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

Former Deputy Prime Minister and former Finance Minister Grant Robertson's new book provides a portrait of his political relationship with Jacinda Ardern and complex family relationships - including with his adored mother. Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • In his new book, Grant Robertson details the struggles he faced in the leadup to Jacinda Ardern’s resignation.
  • Robertson suffered from extreme stress, anxiety, and safety threats due to Covid-19 management and leadership pressures.
  • He ultimately prioritised his health and relationship with partner Alf Kaiwai.

In the week before Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation as Prime Minister, her deputy, Finance Minister and close friend, Grant Robertson, was a mental and physical wreck.

Such was the strain of the burdens weighing on him that he needed a counsellor.

He describes his first session with the therapist

