Mike King’s role within Govt-funded charity I Am Hope unclear

Mike King’s role in his Government-funded charity, I Am Hope, is unclear amid reports he is stepping down as executive director.
OneRoof today reported that King, a well-known mental health advocate, would be stepping back from the charity and was “going to get out of theexecutive director role and spend more time with my family“.
However, a spokesperson for the charity was unaware of any leadership changes when asked by the Herald.
The spokesperson later confirmed in a statement that King was “stepping away from his admin duties” with I Am Hope.
“As the charity has grown, Mike has been more and more consumed by the day-to-day running of the organisation.
“His passion and the founding principle of I Am Hope is to listen to and give our youth a voice, and in doing so, smash the mental health conversation stigma.
“He is stepping away from his admin duties to focus on doing what he loves, and where he can make the most impact; engaging with Kiwi kids through school and community talks and working alongside our many loyal and supportive partners.”
The spokesperson could not confirm whether King remained the charity’s executive director.
The Herald’s request to interview King was denied, his spokesperson saying he was travelling and unavailable.
The Herald has requested comment from Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey.
Last year, the coalition Government funded Gumboot Friday, the charity’s counselling service, $24 million over four years to provide 15,000 young New Zealanders with free mental health counselling.
The funding honoured an item in the coalition agreement between National and New Zealand First, which promised to fund Gumboot Friday.
In July, Doocey lauded the charity’s work in its first 12 months with public funding, claiming Gumboot Friday had delivered more than 30,000 free counselling sessions to more than 10,000 young people.
He said funding for the current financial year would “deliver 40,000 individual counselling sessions, reaching as many as 15,000 young New Zealanders”.
Adam Pearse is the deputy political editor and part of the NZ Herald’s press gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.