Mike King’s role within Govt-funded charity I Am Hope unclear

Mike King’s role in his Government-funded charity, I Am Hope, is unclear amid reports he is stepping down as executive director.

OneRoof today reported that King, a well-known mental health advocate, would be stepping back from the charity and was “going to get out of the executive director role and spend more time with my family“.

However, a spokesperson for the charity was unaware of any leadership changes when asked by the Herald.

The spokesperson later confirmed in a statement that King was “stepping away from his admin duties” with I Am Hope.

“As the charity has grown, Mike has been more and more consumed by the day-to-day running of the organisation.