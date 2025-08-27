“What we have to do is create the conditions in which a new entrant or an existing player feel that they can expand. That is a commercial decision for that entity.

“I think the Government’s job is to say, ‘Okay, what is the red tape that would stop you doing that? What are the regulatory barriers? What is the uncertainty about the competition framework that might prevent you?’”

Willis’ comments suggest it is unlikely she will push the nuclear button and force a breakup of the two supermarket giants - Woolworths and Foodstuffs - that control both the wholesale and retail arms of the sector.

In March, she commissioned consultants at Coriolis to investigate this option.

Coriolis, in a report it helped prepare for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment in 2022, when the Labour Government considered requiring supermarket companies to sell their assets, noted this was risky.

“Supermarket divestment could be net beneficial, but only if several key factors aligned well and several key risks could be adequately mitigated. And even then, any net benefits are not enjoyed equally by all households,” Coriolis, Sense Partners and Cognitus Economic Insight said.

“Divestment of the nature being considered here is unprecedented in New Zealand. The risks of unintended consequences are not trivial.”

The consultants concluded it was best for Foodstuffs (which has the retailers New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square) and Woolworths (which also operates under the Fresh Choice and Super Value brands) to sell some of their stores to reduce their market shares to a level specified by the Government.

They said the approach should be industry-led, rather than government-led.

The consultants said the aim could be to ensure there were either three different supermarket retailers in every pocket of the country, or four different retailers nationwide.

They couldn’t guarantee the benefits of divestment, in terms of this spurring more competition and lower prices, would outweigh the costs.

Separately, the Commerce Commission in June proposed ways of giving grocery suppliers a leg up in their dealings with the supermarket giants.

It proposed updating the Grocery Supply Code to:

Stop retailers charging suppliers for stocking shelves or for groceries that become unfit for sale while in the retailer’s control.

Require retailers to reimburse suppliers if they buy groceries at promotional prices, but then sell those products at higher prices after the sale period ends.

Require retailers to keep records on how they’re complying with certain parts of the code.

Prohibit retailers from retaliating against suppliers that exercise their rights under the code.

The commission, in June, also asked grocery suppliers and supermarket giants to voluntarily reduce their reliance on promotions and specials to make retail pricing more straightforward.

The Government has been very vocal about solving problems in the grocery, banking and energy sectors, but the public is yet to see meaningful change to curtail price hikes and/or improve services.

Jenée Tibshraeny is the Herald’s Wellington business editor, based in the parliamentary press gallery. She specialises in government and Reserve Bank policymaking, economics and banking.