Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Can the Government make groceries more affordable? Nicola Willis to provide update on improving competition at 2pm

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis tempers expectations around what the Government can do to improve competition in the grocery sector. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis tempers expectations around what the Government can do to improve competition in the grocery sector. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis will at 2pm provide an update on work the Government has been doing to try to improve competition in the grocery sector.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB on Monday, Willis tempered expectations, saying she wasn’t going to unveil “a grand silver bullet to solve all

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save