The Foreign Affairs Minister believes “providing a running commentary” on the unfolding Middle East situation is “unhelpful and counterproductive” while the Government considers recognising Palestinian statehood.
“Mr Peters, who is responsible for taking a policy paper to Cabinet on this matter, prefers to be circumspect and careful at this time,”a statement from Winston Peters’ office said.
The statement came amid some criticism – including from former Prime Minister Helen Clark – about New Zealand’s absence from an international statement on Israel’s West Bank settlement plans. (NZ has joined other statements on the conflict).
But Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has been vocal with his thoughts.
Ministers have been cautious in giving details about what conditions are necessary before recognising Palestine as a state and have noted the decision is complex and requires discussion within Cabinet.
Luxon has said the Government won’t recognise “a state that has Hamas in it”, while Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour has said a starting point could be to consider the views of others in the Middle East, including that Hamas would need to release hostages and demilitarise.
In a statement to media, a spokesperson for Peters reiterated the minister, his team and officials were “carefully gathering information about the situation on the ground, how other countries are approaching the matter and the diverse views within NZ society and the Coalition”.
“Mr Peters holds the view that providing a running commentary on the situation on the ground in the Middle East while the Government is considering this matter is unhelpful and counterproductive,” Peters’ office said.
“Indeed, parts of the NZ media have been quick to interpret comments by other members of the Government as indicating a preference for one position or other on recognition.”
The office said it was Peters who is responsible for taking a paper to Cabinet on this matter and he prefers to be “circumspect and careful at this time”.
He also wishes to “respect the process he has set up to listen carefully to the views of New Zealanders, his coalition partners and different members of the international community”.
New Zealand didn’t join up to that statement, which Clark said was “humiliating”. However, Clark did share another statement that same day stating NZ was a party to urging Israel to allow journalists access to Gaza and protection there.
“We’re now seeing settlements taking place in the West Bank, and settlement activity there is illegal under international law, and NZ has opposed it for a long period of time,” the Prime Minister said.
