There has been distance previously between Peters and Luxon concerning Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu. Luxon this month said Netanyahu had “lost the plot”, which Peters said was “not language I use”.

The Government is considering the question of recognising Palestine as a state, with a decision to be made before the UN General Assembly meeting in September. Peters has said it is a matter of when, not if, NZ recognises Palestine.

Ministers have been cautious in giving details about what conditions are necessary before recognising Palestine as a state and have noted the decision is complex and requires discussion within Cabinet.

Luxon has said the Government won’t recognise “a state that has Hamas in it”, while Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour has said a starting point could be to consider the views of others in the Middle East, including that Hamas would need to release hostages and demilitarise.

While Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters believes a running commentary is "unhelpful", Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has been open with his views. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In a statement to media, a spokesperson for Peters reiterated the minister, his team and officials were “carefully gathering information about the situation on the ground, how other countries are approaching the matter and the diverse views within NZ society and the Coalition”.

“Mr Peters holds the view that providing a running commentary on the situation on the ground in the Middle East while the Government is considering this matter is unhelpful and counterproductive,” Peters’ office said.

“Indeed, parts of the NZ media have been quick to interpret comments by other members of the Government as indicating a preference for one position or other on recognition.”

The office said it was Peters who is responsible for taking a paper to Cabinet on this matter and he prefers to be “circumspect and careful at this time”.

He also wishes to “respect the process he has set up to listen carefully to the views of New Zealanders, his coalition partners and different members of the international community”.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters wishes to be "circumspect and careful at this time". Photo / Mark Mitchell

Last Friday, a number of Foreign Ministers from countries like Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement criticising Israel’s approval of settlement construction in the E1 area east of Jerusalem.

New Zealand didn’t join up to that statement, which Clark said was “humiliating”. However, Clark did share another statement that same day stating NZ was a party to urging Israel to allow journalists access to Gaza and protection there.

Luxon was critical last Friday of Israel’s latest offensive in Gaza and the approval of settlements.

“We’re now seeing settlements taking place in the West Bank, and settlement activity there is illegal under international law, and NZ has opposed it for a long period of time,” the Prime Minister said.

“You’re seeing now very public statements coming out from Israeli ministers, saying they are wanting to extinguish the pathway to a two-state solution.

“That is something that NZ and all countries signed up for back in 1947.

“It’s very concerning, and it’s not too late for Israel to pull out of those settlements and pull out of that military action in Gaza as well.”

On Sunday, Luxon called on Israel to allow “unfettered access” to Gaza for humanitarian agencies, particularly those of the United Nations, as a report found half a million people in Gaza were suffering from famine.

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald press gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub press gallery office. In 2025, he was a finalist for Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards.