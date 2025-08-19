Advertisement
David Seymour, Winston Peters distance themselves from Christopher Luxon’s Benjamin Netanyahu ‘lost the plot’ remarks

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

It follows Luxon saying Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu has "lost the plot". Video / Mark Mitchell

Act’s David Seymour and New Zealand First’s Winston Peters have distanced themselves from comments Prime Minister Christopher Luxon made last week when he said Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu had “lost the plot”.

Seymour, Luxon’s Deputy Prime Minister, told the Herald it’s “better just to keep your thoughts to yourself” when

