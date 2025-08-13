Israel has hit back at comments by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon saying Benjamin Netanyahu has “lost the plot”.
The deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel issued a missive on social media saying Luxon wouldn’t comprehend the “challenges that come with facing Hamas”.
In a post on X respondingto Luxon telling the Herald yesterday that Netanyahu has “lost the plot”, Sharren Haskel was dismissive of the NZ Prime Minister’s concerns.
“I guess when you don’t really need an army because your most deadly enemy is a possum or a cat you wouldn’t comprehend the challenges that come with facing Hamas - a jihadist death cult - only a few kms away from your country, that rape, execute, burn alive, and starve your people.”
The New Zealand Jewish Council on Thursday morning said it was concerned the “Government may move to recognise a Palestinian state in the absence of a comprehensive peace agreement, and urges Ministers to consider whether this would truly advance a peaceful and stable two-state outcome”.
“For decades, New Zealand governments of all political stripes have understood that premature recognition risks undermining, rather than advancing, the peace process. Recognition has always been envisaged as the culmination of a negotiated settlement and not a substitute for one.”
The council said the only “viable and just resolution” to the conflict was a “negotiated two-state solution that results in a secure and recognised State of Israel alongside a peaceful and democratic State of Palestine”.
It welcomed the Government’s support “for the release of all Israeli hostages, the disarmament and removal from power of Hamas, and the normalisation of relations between Israel and the Palestinians”. “
“These are vital steps. Recognising a Palestinian state without those conditions being met removes incentives for progress and does not explain what will happen if they are not achieved.”
According to the Times of Israel, Netanyahu on Sunday rejected allegations of genocide, saying if Israel had wanted to commit genocide, “it would have taken exactly one afternoon”.
