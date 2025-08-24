Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has called for aid to be let into Gaza. Photos / Getty Images / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon hits out at Israel over Gaza famine, will not hasten Palestinian statehood decision

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has called on Israel to allow “unfettered access” to Gaza for humanitarian agencies, particularly those of the United Nations.

Luxon’s comments responded to a report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), an organisation backed by the United Nations, declaring half a million people – a quarter of the Palestinians in Gaza – were suffering from famine.

The group declared the situation “entirely man-made” owing to Israel’s obstruction of food entering the Gaza Strip.

The report said any further delay to aid getting into Gaza “even by days” would “result in a totally unacceptable escalation of famine-related mortality”.

In response to the report, UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said the famine was entirely preventable. In remarks reported by the BBC, he said food could not get through to the Palestinian territory “because of systematic obstruction by Israel”.