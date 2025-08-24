In a statement reported by the BBC, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Israel does not have a policy of starvation, Israel has a policy of preventing starvation.”
Luxon said New Zealand did not want Israel “moving into Gaza city” and continuing its settlement of the West Bank, which he said undermined the possibility of a two-state solution to the conflict.
“The annexation of Gaza is not something we support at all,” he said.
“What we’re seeing around the settlements being accelerated into the West Bank which is extinguishing the possibility of the two-state solution,” Luxon said.
Luxon said he wanted to see Hamas release hostages and Israel to offer humanitarian agencies unfettered access to Gaza “to be able to get in there and provide the food they need to”.
Luxon said “90% to 94% of Gaza is absolutely destroyed”.
Recent developments in the conflict would not cause him to accelerate the Government’s deliberations on whether to formally recognise a Palestinian state, Luxon said.
Most United Nations countries have recognised a Palestinian state at the United Nations, but New Zealand and countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States have not.
This is set to change, with a raft of countries, including France, the UK, Canada, and Australia, making plans to recognise a Palestinian state.
Foreign Minister Winston Peters earlier this month initiated a Government proposal to formally consider doing the same.
A decision will be made in September. If New Zealand opts to recognise a state, Peters will do so when the United Nations General Assembly meets in New York that month.