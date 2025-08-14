Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Israeli far-right minister backs contentious West Bank settlement plan

AFP
3 mins to read

Israel finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for the territory's annexation in response to several countries announcing plans to recognise a Palestinian state. Photo / Menahem Kahana, AFP

Israel finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for the territory's annexation in response to several countries announcing plans to recognise a Palestinian state. Photo / Menahem Kahana, AFP

Israel’s finance minister has backed plans to build 3400 homes in a particularly contentious area of the occupied West Bank, calling for the territory’s annexation in response to several countries’ plans to recognise a Palestinian state.

In response, the United Nations chief warned that building Israeli homes in the area

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save