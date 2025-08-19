Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced Angela Hassan-Sharp as the new Ambassador to Ireland, replacing Trevor Mallard. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Russell Palmer of RNZ

Foreign Minister Winston Peters is celebrating former Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard being replaced as Ambassador to Ireland.

Peters named Angela Hassan-Sharp for the role in a statement about 1pm on Tuesday.

Asked about Mallard, he said “you know that famous song from the Seekers? Carnival’s over”.

He said Mallard was “coming home and he’s coming home early”.