Updated

Lawsuit targets Trevor Mallard’s use of ‘bad music’ and sprinklers to drive Parliament protesters away

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Trevor Mallard - former Speaker of the House and current ambassador to Ireland - has been named in a lawsuit over his decision to use "bad music" and sprinklers to drive away protesters during the 2022 protest at Parliament. Photo / Herald graphic

Sir Trevor Mallard was explicitly told by police leadership that soaking the anti-mandate protesters at Parliament in water and playing “bad music” would make the situation worse - and yet he persisted.

That determination now has Mallard - former Speaker of the and now New Zealand’s ambassador to Ireland - facing a High Court case brought by a girl who was 11 at the time of the protest.

Save

