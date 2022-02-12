Trevor Mallard has set up what has been described as his own 'counter protest'. Photo / Getty Images

Trevor Mallard has set up what has been described as his own 'counter protest'. Photo / Getty Images

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard has adopted a rather unconventional method to attempt to get anti-mandate protesters to leave Parliament grounds.

As the protest reaches its sixth day, and the rain and wind brought on by Cyclone Dovi do not seem to deter the protesters, Mallard continues to blast some truly terrible tunes on repeat through the parliament speakers.

At first, the Speaker of House ordered the sprinklers be turned on outside but, as that did not seem to deter protesters, he moved on to his next strategy: terrible songs.

Along with repeated pro-vaccination messages, people on the grounds of Parliament in Wellington have listened to the following smash hits, at full volume.

If you too have people you'd rather not have around and you want to give them the hint it's time to go home, here is some inspiration straight from Mallard's playlist.

A selection of Barry Manilow songs

Macarena by Los Del Rio

Baby Shark

'My Heart Will Go On' but played on the recorder

'Let it Go'

James Blunt's 'You're Beautiful'

This one was a suggestion made by the singer himself. Blunt saw that the NZ government was playing Barry Manilow and took to Twitter to suggest his own songs play a part.

Give me a shout if this doesn’t work. @NZPolice https://t.co/AM2dZ6asMS — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 12, 2022

Mallard saw the tweet and quickly added Blunt's smash hit "You're Beautiful" to his playlist.

Randa's 'Vaccinate the Nation'

Mallard has also taken to social media to ask people to suggest songs for his playlist.

This is another suggestion………Crybabies Caravan With Full Band https://t.co/zjxaet7Wn1 via @YouTube — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) February 12, 2022

Social media users have been sending their own suggestions of songs to be played as part of what has been described as Mallard's own "counter protest".

Please for the love of the 95% play this song https://t.co/vLnM2qet84 — Craig Ledgans (@Ledgans) February 12, 2022