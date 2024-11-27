He sees the role as much more than a so-called ambulance at the top of the cliff.
“I don’t think it’s the ambulance, I think it’s the fence. Police spends a lot of its time at the bottom of the cliff of social failure. Social investment is about trying to get the settings right in order to avoid the need for that,” Coster said.
Coster saw any potential cuts to agencies that were not performing as a decision for Ministers in the end.
Oranga Tamariki copped criticism when it cut funding for providers who were noted as not performing as well as they could have.
“The [Social Investment] agency’s role is to provide advice to ministers about what is working to achieve the outcomes that we want and what is not working and the ministers take decisions based on that advice,” Coster said.
“The agency’s role is to bring evidence to decision-making so that we can be confident that the large amount of taxpayer money that goes on social services is effective.”
During the hiring process, Coster’s ability to drive change while in the top brass at Police was applauded.
Looking back on his time as top cop, Coster said he experienced a “very dynamic” role.
“Through the time I was there we had Covid, we had everything associated with that. I’ve reflected previously that the Parliament protest was a significant challenge.
“Then [there was] the long tail of Covid that we’ve been managing at Police for a long time.”
Coster summarised the outcomes he was chasing as Social Investment boss as helping “people live better lives”.
“In the end, it is about helping people to live lives that are free of many of the negative outcomes that we know exist for parts of our community today.”
Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.