Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why Nicola Willis must prioritise social investment now - Matthew Hooton

By
6 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

THREE KEY POINTS:

  • Nicola Willis has a moral and fiscal obligation to implement social investment by 2025.
  • Social investment targets services to those most at risk, improving lives and reducing costs.
  • Delays stem from politicians demanding perfection, but imperfections can’t excuse further procrastination.

Matthew Hooton has more than 30 years’ experience in political and corporate communications and strategy for clients in Australasia, Asia, Europe and North America, including the National and Act parties, and the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business