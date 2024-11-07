The agency’s website says its purpose is to “improve outcomes for people through the systematic, consistent, and rigorous use of data and evidence to invest earlier and more effectively”.

On September 24, the news of Coster’s new job at the agency became public.

The documents confirm Cabinet met one day before Andrew Coster was officially confirmed as the successful candidate to be the Social Investment Agency’s new leader. Coster had held the role of Police Commissioner since 2020.

Andrew Coster became Police Commissioner in 2020. Photo / Pool

Days earlier, on September 18, a document was sent from the Public Service Commission to Public Service Minister Nicola Willis with a recommendation for the Cabinet to consider the appointment.

“The Public Service Commissioner intends to appoint Mr Andrew Coster as Secretary for Social Investment and chief executive, Social Investment Agency,” the document read.

An aide memoire containing talking points was provided a day later to Climate Change and Revenue Minister Simon Watts, who took the paper to senior ministers on behalf of Willis. It confirmed of 14 applicants, four were shortlisted to be assessed and go before a panel for interviews.

The panel, which interviewed candidates on September 13, included Acting Public Service Commissioner Heather Baggott, deputy commissioner Rebecca Kitteridge, and Steve Haami, pouārahi [Māori adviser] at the Ministry of Social Development.

Whānau Ora director Amohaere Houkamau and Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge also sat on the board as external panel members.

Talking points provided to Watts outlined Coster’s leadership attributes.

“Mr Coster demonstrated to the panel that he has the ability to drive change and has experience delivering a broad range of policy and operation initiatives across the public service system,” the aide memoire read.

Coster was said to have built “wide networks and trusted relationships” across police, intersecting with those in the justice, social, emergency, and national security sectors.

Watts was told Coster was experienced at “building high-performing teams with specialist capability” while leading a workforce of more than 15,000 as Police Commissioner.

Also on September 18, acting commissioner Baggott wrote to the Public Service Minister officially recommending Coster’s appointment in the new role.

Baggott outlined her intentions for the Social Investment Agency boss to be an influential central agency leader, and have “hard conversations where needed to redeploy funding for better results”.

Coster is expected to work with Social Investment Minister Nicola Willis in the new role. She signed off the recommendation for the Governor-General to accept Coster’s appointment in the new job on September 23.

Public Service Minister Nicola Willis was consulted on Andrew Coster's appointment as Social Investment Agency boss.

The acting commissioner described Coster as “an impressive senior public service leader with considerable experience delivering initiatives to address complex social issues”.

His work at the helm of the police was highlighted in her endorsement.

“As the Commissioner of Police, Mr Coster provides advice to ministers on a broad range of complex and fast-moving issues. He is genuine, forthright and calm in his communication style and works to build trust and confidence,” Baggott wrote.

“Mr Coster is committed to supporting the Crown’s relationship with Māori,” the acting commissioner said.

“He has built strong and credible relationships with iwi and Māori including the Iwi Chairs Forum.”

Coster oversaw the development of the Ministry of Justice’s Māori strategy as a deputy chief executive at the agency, where he served from 2016 to 2018. He was said to be “well versed” in public policy and had worked closely with ministers and Treasury on Budget-related matters.

He had previously been involved in a political scuffle around priorities with policing. Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Coster had a difficult start to their relationship, as Mitchell called out Coster’s priorities during the past Labour Government’s leadership.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has previously said Andrew Coster comes to the social investment job "uniquely qualified". Photo / Michael Craig

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon dismissed criticisms, including a suggestion Coster was a so-called “wokester”.

Luxon said he would be an “outstanding” head of the agency, citing his work on the Comancheros gang as a positive from Coster’s tenure.

All of Coster’s references agreed he was “ready for the role”. Referees spoke of his “intelligence, drive and ability to translate strategy into action”, the proactively released document from the acting commissioner said.

“Referees noted that Mr Coster is calm under pressure, listens, and takes advice when he is not the subject matter expert.”

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.