“He’s in constant pain. He’s got these painful, itchy spots all over his body, almost like bruises. He can’t walk properly, he’s bedridden most of the time, and we’re on high doses of morphine and even trying CBD oil to bring him some comfort.”
Connor underwent CAR T-cell therapy last year in Melbourne, Australia, in what initially seemed a positive turn in his treatment.
But not long after, doctors discovered his blood counts weren’t recovering as expected.
Further investigation revealed he had developed therapy-related myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a serious blood disorder caused by previous cancer treatment.
Doctors traced the disease to before his bone marrow transplant, meaning it had survived in his system undetected.
“There’s no cure for treatment-related MDS,” Bobby said.
“With time, it progresses into acute myeloid leukaemia. We were told a second bone marrow transplant would likely do more harm than good. It would increase the risk of relapse.”
Connor was started on lenalidomide, a drug considered the gold standard for MDS, but had to stop after developing painful ulcers and Sweet’s syndrome, a reaction causing blistering, inflamed skin.
“He’s dealing with so much,” Bobby said.
“The MDS, blood clots in his superficial veins, this ulcer that won’t heal, and the skin condition. If it were just the MDS, maybe we’d have a clearer timeframe, but right now it’s about managing symptoms day to day and trying to give him some quality of life.”
Friends and the wider community have rallied to support the Costers.
A Givealittle campaign launched by family friend Lisa Chalmers has raised funds to help the family create special memories with Connor in whatever time remains.
Offers of help have come from a number of sources.