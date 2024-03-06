Voyager 2023 media awards
Public sector stress: Inside the 'unsettling' efforts to cut costs at Govt departments

16 minutes to read
Azaria Howell
By
Azaria Howell

Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB

A ministry facing a $10.4 million overspend; staff proposing BYO catering for meetings and staying with mates instead of hotels during work trips; a worker questioning whether their department will still exist after a change Azaria Howell looks at the challenges facing our public sector as departments race to cut spending.

