Voting in the Port Waikato byelection takes place tomorrow to fill the vacant seat following the death of Act Party candidate Neil Christensen, just a few days before general election polling closed.

The candidates are National’s Andrew Bayly, Scotty Bright of DemocracyNZ, Casey Costello of New Zealand First, independent Gordon John Dickson, Alf Metuakore Ngaro of NewZeal, Jill Annette Ovens of the Women’s Rights Party, Anna Joy Rippon of the Animal Justice Party, Vijay Sudhamalla of Vision New Zealand and Kim Turner of New Zealand Loyal.

The Labour Party had been standing Gwendoline Keel in the seat for the 2023 election, until Christensen’s death, but decided not to stand a candidate in the byelection, saying it’s a traditional National Party electorate and Labour’s resources will be better put towards its transition to opposition.

Act candidate Neil Christensen died in the lead-up to the 2023 general election.

Labour Party president Jill Day said contesting an “unwinnable byelection takes focus and resources away from that role”.

Of the 33,437 party votes received in the Port Waikato electorate, National received the most with 16885.

The Electoral Commission has confirmed that 3625 ordinary votes were cast at voting places in the first three days of advance voting in the byelection between November 13 and 15.

Last week, National said it was low on funds - and with byelections having different spending rules from a general election, one expert tells the Herald it could spend double what is normally allowed.

National sent an email to its supporters last Friday saying: “After we successfully defeated Labour in the general election, our war chest is running low. Can we count on your support?”

The email included a link to directly donate $30 to the party, after adding, “National and [leader] Christopher Luxon need this seat”.

Electoral law expert and barrister Graeme Edgeler said there were few differences between bylections and the general election, apart from spending limits, usual voter turnout and a murkiness around advertising restrictions.

Public law expert Graeme Edgeler. Photo / NZ Herald

Candidates are allowed to spend up to $65,200 on advertising in the byelection, Edgeler said. In a general election, candidates are limited to spending $32,600.

He explained this was because parties had to split their spending limits between advertising for party votes and candidate votes in each electorate, while in a bylection they could focus solely on promoting their candidates.

“When you’ve got a byelection, every advertisement is just going to be ‘vote for me as a candidate’. So basically, the costs are slightly higher when you’re running a byelection,” Edgeler said.

A full list of voting places is available online at vote.nz and voting will close at 7pm tomorrow.