The Labour Party won’t stand a candidate in the Port Waikato byelection. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

The Labour Party won’t stand a candidate in the Port Waikato byelection, saying it’s a traditional National Party electorate and Labour’s resources will be better put towards its transition to opposition.

Labour Party president Jill Day said contesting an “unwinnable byelection takes focus and resources away from that role”.

Candidate nominations for the Port Waikato byelection have now closed.

Political parties had until midday to tell the Electoral Commission who will run for the seat.

The byelection was triggered by the death of Act Party candidate Neil Christensen earlier this month.

The electorate’s party votes were counted in the election, but votes for the local MP were not, as set out in the Electoral Act.

The Electoral Commission’s chief electoral officer Karl Le Quesne extended condolences to Christensen’s family at the time.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time,” Le Quesne said.

“It is an unusual situation for a candidate to pass away before election day, and the Electoral Act sets out what happens next,” he said.

“Party votes in the Port Waikato electorate will be counted in the General Election results. Port Waikato electorate votes will not be counted, and a byelection will be held after the election to elect a member of Parliament.”

Advance voting starts in just over three weeks. Polling day is November 25.