Voting is open in the Port Waikato by-election.

More than 3600 people have voted so far in the Port Waikato byelection, with just over one week to go.

A byelection was necessary after the death of Act candidate Neil Christensen on October 9, just a few days before general election polling closed.

Voting in the byelection opened on Monday, November 13, and will close at 7pm on election day, Saturday, November 25.

The Electoral Commission has confirmed that 3625 ordinary votes were issued at voting places in the first three days of voting between November 13 and 15. Daily advance voting statistics are available at Vote.nz.

“You can vote in the byelection if you are enrolled in the Port Waikato electorate,” said Anusha Guler, deputy chief executive operations.

“If you’re ready to vote now, you can. Remember to take your EasyVote card with you. It makes voting easier, but you can vote without it.

“The times and dates advance voting places are open vary, so check before you go.”

There are eight places to vote this Saturday and just two voting booths open on Sunday. The number of polling booths will increase to 37 on the last day of voting, November 25.

A full list of voting places open between now and election day is available online at vote.nz.

Voting booths Saturday, November 18

Waiuku Netball Centre

Waiuku Bowling Club

Harrington Hall and Bledisloe Park Sports Centre, Pukekohe

Pokeno Community Hall

Church of St John Before the Latin Gate, Tūākau

Lions clubrooms, Te Kauwhata

Naike Community Hall

Sunday, November 19

Waiuku Netball Centre

Bledisloe Park Sports Centre





