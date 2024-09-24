Advertisement
Christopher Luxon dismisses previous National criticisms of Andrew Coster after Social Investment Agency appointment

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Police Commissioner Andrew Coster's appointment as the head of the Government’s Social Investment Agency. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has dismissed previous National Party criticisms of Police Commissioner Andrew Coster – including that he’s a “wokester” – while commenting on Coster’s appointment to head the Social Investment Agency.

During a media appearance on Tuesday morning, which began prior to a public statement about Coster’s appointment, the Prime Minister initially tried to fend off questions about Coster’s future.

“We will have some announcements about that very shortly,” Luxon repeated, before explaining why he thought Coster had been an “outstanding” Police Commissioner.

But after he was asked by the Herald how Coster’s achievements with the police may translate to being the head of the Social Investment Agency, Luxon gave the game away.

“I think he comes to the job uniquely qualified,” Luxon said.

When journalists put to him that he had just made the announcement, Luxon went red.

“You obviously want to talk about it... so that’s fine, let’s talk about it,” he said, laughing.

“He will be an outstanding head of the Social Investment Agency. He’s worked in justice. He’s worked in police. He understands the root causes of some of the problems that we’ve got. We are determined to make sure that social investment moves from theory into actual action. It’s really important that that happens.”

Luxon listed some of Coster’s achievements at police, including “taking out the Comancheros”, putting more beat police on the street and going after boy racers.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaks to the media on Tuesday morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell
But Coster’s approach to policing has previously been criticised by the now governing National Party. Most notably, in 2021, National’s then-justice spokesman (and former leader) Simon Bridges called Coster a “wokester commissioner”.

Bridges said Coster appeared to believe that “being nice to everyone” was “just as or more important to him” as cracking down on crime. Coster didn’t respond to the “wokester” comment, but said he was committed to actions that made communities safe.

Asked about National’s previous criticisms, including the “wokester” comment, Luxon on Tuesday responded: “I don’t care. I am leader of the National Party.”

“He has done a really good job. You might want to belittle it with those sort of questions,” the Prime Minister said.

When it was put to him that it was Bridges who called Coster a “wokester”, Luxon said: “Well I am not Simon Bridges, if you haven’t noticed. I am Christopher Luxon, leader of the National Party and Prime Minister of New Zealand”.

“Since we came to power, we made a really clear set of expectations, as we did with a number of [chief executives], and laid that out really clearly. He has done an exceptionally good job.”

Former National Party justice spokesman Simon Bridges (left) and outgoing Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. Photo / RNZ
Carmel Sepuloni, the acting Labour leader while Chris Hipkins is overseas, said she had a lot of confidence in Coster.

She said National had changed its tune on the Police Commissioner.

“They were looking from the outside, challenging as Opposition. I think now they have got in there, they see things a little bit differently. We are supportive of him taking up this role.”

Sepuloni said National has a “reputation for undermining the public sector” and Bridges’ comments were “indicative of the National Party overall”.

“Here they are in a position now appointing a very credible public servant to a very credible role after having criticised him hugely in the past. That is embarrassing.”

Coster, who has been the Police Commissioner since 2020, will leave the role in November, months ahead of his contracted term, which was due to end in April of next year.

In a statement, he said the news “brings a mix of emotions” as he had wanted to see through the implementation of upcoming initiatives like the gang-patch ban.

“In terms of my appointment, I know full well the impact social investment will have on our communities, so this opportunity is an exciting one, and there is much to be done in the lead-up to Budget 25.

“Social investment is one of the current Government’s key pillars for improving outcomes from government investment. The SIA [Social Investment Agency] has been established as a new central agency to lead and oversee this programme of work, reporting to minister [Nicola] Willis.”

The Social Investment Agency is tasked with using data from across government departments to intervene early to break cycles of disadvantage and poverty. A Social Investment Fund will commission services from community, non-government-organisations and iwi.

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub Press Gallery office.

