When journalists put to him that he had just made the announcement, Luxon went red.

“You obviously want to talk about it... so that’s fine, let’s talk about it,” he said, laughing.

“He will be an outstanding head of the Social Investment Agency. He’s worked in justice. He’s worked in police. He understands the root causes of some of the problems that we’ve got. We are determined to make sure that social investment moves from theory into actual action. It’s really important that that happens.”

Luxon listed some of Coster’s achievements at police, including “taking out the Comancheros”, putting more beat police on the street and going after boy racers.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaks to the media on Tuesday morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But Coster’s approach to policing has previously been criticised by the now governing National Party. Most notably, in 2021, National’s then-justice spokesman (and former leader) Simon Bridges called Coster a “wokester commissioner”.

Bridges said Coster appeared to believe that “being nice to everyone” was “just as or more important to him” as cracking down on crime. Coster didn’t respond to the “wokester” comment, but said he was committed to actions that made communities safe.

Asked about National’s previous criticisms, including the “wokester” comment, Luxon on Tuesday responded: “I don’t care. I am leader of the National Party.”

“He has done a really good job. You might want to belittle it with those sort of questions,” the Prime Minister said.

When it was put to him that it was Bridges who called Coster a “wokester”, Luxon said: “Well I am not Simon Bridges, if you haven’t noticed. I am Christopher Luxon, leader of the National Party and Prime Minister of New Zealand”.

“Since we came to power, we made a really clear set of expectations, as we did with a number of [chief executives], and laid that out really clearly. He has done an exceptionally good job.”

Former National Party justice spokesman Simon Bridges (left) and outgoing Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. Photo / RNZ

Carmel Sepuloni, the acting Labour leader while Chris Hipkins is overseas, said she had a lot of confidence in Coster.

She said National had changed its tune on the Police Commissioner.

“They were looking from the outside, challenging as Opposition. I think now they have got in there, they see things a little bit differently. We are supportive of him taking up this role.”

Sepuloni said National has a “reputation for undermining the public sector” and Bridges’ comments were “indicative of the National Party overall”.

“Here they are in a position now appointing a very credible public servant to a very credible role after having criticised him hugely in the past. That is embarrassing.”

Coster, who has been the Police Commissioner since 2020, will leave the role in November, months ahead of his contracted term, which was due to end in April of next year.

In a statement, he said the news “brings a mix of emotions” as he had wanted to see through the implementation of upcoming initiatives like the gang-patch ban.

“In terms of my appointment, I know full well the impact social investment will have on our communities, so this opportunity is an exciting one, and there is much to be done in the lead-up to Budget 25.

“Social investment is one of the current Government’s key pillars for improving outcomes from government investment. The SIA [Social Investment Agency] has been established as a new central agency to lead and oversee this programme of work, reporting to minister [Nicola] Willis.”

The Social Investment Agency is tasked with using data from across government departments to intervene early to break cycles of disadvantage and poverty. A Social Investment Fund will commission services from community, non-government-organisations and iwi.

