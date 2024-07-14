In response, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced new initiatives on June 23 that included the establishment of community police beat teams and “Operation Safer Streets” to target anti-social behaviour and crime.

Speaking to the Herald, Police Superintendent Scott Gemmell, Director of Partnerships, said police expressed empathy to business owners and others who were victims of crime in central Auckland.

Police Superintendent Scott Gemmell. Photo / Dean Purcell

“I can tell you we feel it, I know our investigators feel it, and that’s why they work really hard, tirelessly, long hours compiling the evidence that’s required in order to bring these people who are responsible to justice,” Gemmell said.

“Justice for us is to arrest them. There’s always a great feeling when you have managed to make a arrest and being able to let the victim know that although they have gone through this harrowing ordeal, the people that are responsible have been found, they have been apprehended and charged.”

Gemmell said as a result of increased presence of police in the CBD, which had been going on for some time now even before the establishment of the new beat police, there’s been a downward trajectory on criminal activities.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck (centre) with Heart of the City safety officers. Photo / Dean Purcell

From December last year to March 2024, there was an 11% reduction in overall reported victimisation, 75% of which related to theft, violence and disorder.

An additional 21 police officers have been redeployed in Auckland City, bringing the total number of beat police in the CBD to 51 to provide a more visible and reassuring presence.

The additional police staff will be managed out of a base on Federal Street and provide a visible policing presence in areas from downtown to along the Viaduct and Karangahape Road – on main streets, shopping malls, and transport hubs.

They will operate on a round-the-clock model, working on a rostered basis with five teams, each led by a Sergeant.

Police beat teams will work on a round-the-clock roster basis. Photo / Mike Scott

Gemmell said the beat officers have also been selected based on their personalities, as one of the focuses for police is to build a positive engagement with the public and business owners.

“I want, and I do hope, that the public in New Zealand retains trust and confidence in police,” he said.

“Yes, those that are victims are victimised and traumatised, but I hope they see in us a tenacity and a determination to investigate and bring justice, and I hope through that this trust and confidence with police is maintained.

“Together, we can achieve what we all want, which is a safer CBD for Auckland.”

Central city business group Heart of the City’s chief executive Viv Beck said the organisation was delighted with the additional resources being put into the central city.

“We are obviously wanting this to be a place that people feel safe, and I think it will make a difference getting more beat staff on the streets... that’s the number one thing that most people have been asking for,” Beck said.

“It’s been a very difficult period really, starting with Covid, and I think this is a positive step forward.”

Heart of the City safety officers at work. Photo / Dean Purcell

She said in central city areas had experienced more crime and “a change in behaviour” and “there’s no question that has caused a lot of challenge”.

“There has been a lot of work done locally just to strengthen the security and we’re pleased that’s now being supplemented with more police,” Beck said.

“We know that crime is tracking down... but it’s still a way to go. We know that crime doesn’t just happen here, but we are focused on making this a safe place for everyone.”

Beck said it has been “incredibly challenging environment” for businesses who were in the face of a “tough economic environment”.

She said the almost decade-long construction of the City Rail Link (CRL), Covid-19 pandemic and major changes on how the city streets function had caused a lot of challenges.

“We are very focused on removing the barriers for people to come here,” Beck said.

“The great thing is people still tell us there are things they really love. They love the events, they love the attractions, the waterfront... we are very focused on how we can bring more people here.”

Crime Prevention Group president and Shakespare Hotel owner Sunny Kaushal. Photo / Dean Purcell

Sunny Kaushal, chairman of the Dairy and Business Owners Group and president of the Crime Prevention Group, said although the new police initiatives were “a step in the right direction”, it may be “too little, too late” to save many businesses in the CBD.

Census figures have shown that thousands of residents had left the inner city and the central suburbs, where numbers had hit negative growth for the first time in over a decade.

Businesses and even a government agency, Statistics New Zealand, are moving out of Auckland City because staff members do not feel safe.

Kaushal, who owns The Shakespeare Hotel, Restaurant and Bar on Albert Street, said crime was just one factor that had brought many central city businesses “to its knees”.

“Something needs to be done to address the increasing number of homeless people and rough sleepers who are creating a nuisance of themselves to businesses,” he said.

“They don’t belong on the city streets, but need to be sent to centres that can offer appropriate care and support.”

He said the prolonged CRL construction and delays had also caused extreme hardship to businesses.

Kaushal said the “final nail in the coffin” for many businesses was Auckland Transport’s increment in parking fees and the introduction of paid parking in the CBD seven days a week, including public holidays.

“This will just stop people coming to the CBD and do their shopping and dining in malls like Sylvia Park, Westfield and suburbs away from the CBD where they get free parking.”