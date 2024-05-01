Elliott Stables security gets stolen keys back from alleged burglar as he was preparing to strike a third time

Bao Baby Bao co-owner, chef Robert Aylwin, with the bunch of keys that got stolen on Saturday night from Elliott Stables. Photo / Lincoln Tan

A burglar who stole a bunch of keys that he used to break into several businesses in an Auckland dining village has been made to return the keys by a security officer at the food court.

Robert Aylwin, co-owner of Bao Baby Bao, said a security officer handed the keys to him after spotting the alleged burglar outside Elliott Stables as he was preparing to strike again.

The man allegedly broke into broke into the food court overnight Saturday to steal the bunch of keys and returned the next night to burgle individual eateries.

There are 10 eateries inside the dining village, and those hit include Jungle 8, Luna Bakehouse, Bao Baby Bao, Koiya, Cajun Kitchen and Lepak.

The owners of Deniro Ristorante (left) and Bao Baby Bao breathe a sigh of relief as security retrieves stolen keys that would have given access to every business in the food hall. Photo / Lincoln Tan

Among the items stolen from the businesses at Elliott Stables were cash tills, photography gear, security camera equipment, mobile phones and laptops.

Paul Wong, owner of Jungle 8, said the phone that stored all the restaurant’s bookings was one of the items stolen.

“The CCTV footage and images of the suspect has been circulated around, and one of the security guys recognised the guy and forced him to return the keys,” Aylwin said.

The bunch of keys would have given the burglar access to every business and the back storage area of the food hall.

Police said they received a a report on Monday morning that several businesses had been broken into inside the central Auckland food court on Sunday night.

The phone with all the bookings at Jungle 8 was among items stolen from the restaurant. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Yolanda Chen, who is Aylwin’s business partner, said getting the key back gave her “a little relief” but felt the alleged offender could return anytime.

“He is someone who we see mucking around all the time, and at some stage he’ll probably be trying his luck again,” Chen said.

Chen said this was not the first time businesses at Elliott Stables had been broken into and that burglars had targeted them multiple times.

Another business owner told the Herald that the CCTV footage showed the burglar entering through the back door of the food court and went for the spare keys that the manager left on site.

“This very much felt like an informed job as he knew exactly where to go and what to grab,” the business owner said.

“On Monday morning, the property managers changed all locks on site and fixed all doors that have been broken, and now we’re getting upgraded CCTV and added alarm.”

Police yesterday said they were investigating the burglary and were speaking to business owners to find out what has been taken.

The investigation is still ongoing, a police spokesman said.

Elliott Stables has been targeted by burglars multiple times. Photo / Dean Purcell



