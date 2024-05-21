A Royal Australian Air Force Hercules at Magenta Airport, Noumea, New Caledonia picks up the first batch of Australian tourists stranded in New Caledonia. Video / CNEWS

A Defence Force plane has just landed in New Caledonia, the first mercy flight to get Kiwis off the riot-torn island, and one woman expecting to be on board says she is relieved to be coming home.

However, one Kiwi stuck on the island said they were anxious that there was no police or military escort to get them from their hotel to the airport.

Women, children and the sick and elderly have been prioritised in the evacuation effort, with the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s C-130 Hercules carrying about 50 passengers out of the French territory’s capital, Noumea.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters announced the flight only an hour before it took off from RNZAF Base Auckland at Whenuapai, saying it would be the first of several emergency evacuation missions. The Herald understands the flight is due to arrive back at Whenuapai about 9pm.

Nouema’s airport, La Tontouta International, has been closed since unrest broke out on May 13. The RNZAF Hercules landed at Noumea Magenta Aerodrome, the island’s domestic airport, just after 5pm.

There were about 250 New Zealanders reported to be on the island, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT) said.

One stranded Kiwi, who did not want to be named, said they were “highly concerned” that the first busload of evacuees was not being accompanied by a police or military escort between their hotel and the airport.

“The Australians had riot tanks, gendarme [civil paramilitary] riot police and were well protected. The bus of Kiwis waited 50 minutes and decided to leave as [it] couldn’t wait for the escort any longer,” the anxious New Zealander said.

Kiwi Nat Jones told the Herald she was asked last night whether she wanted to be on this evening’s flight and she jumped at the opportunity, packing her bags and giving away food immediately.

“We can hear the gunfire, we can hear the explosions, we can smell the smoke,” Jones said.

“I’m just a bit anxious because now is the scary bit. We’re leaving the safe zone to go to the airport.

“Yesterday, nurses were heading to work at the hospital and were hijacked by [men with] machetes during the day,” she said.

Shelves in shops were bare and food was hard to come by, she said.

An MFAT official rang Jones this morning and arranged for her to be picked up from outside her hotel and taken to the airport. However, Jones said she had been waiting for hours to be picked up, causing further anxiety.

A Royal Australian Air Force Hercules at Noumea Magenta Airport, New Caledonia, picking up the first batch of stranded Australian tourists this afternoon. The headline reads: "Noumea: New military reinforcements deployed".

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules leaving Whenuapai earlier today for New Caledonia for the first in a series of proposed flights to bring stranded Kiwis home. Photo / Hayden Woodward

More flights throughout week - Peters

There would be more mercy flights throughout the rest of this week, Peters said. He could not say how many flights would be put on, saying: “We will see who wants to come.”

There had been “a lot of hard work from the Foreign Affairs team” and others involved in starting the mission to get Kiwis home, he said.

He was grateful for the help of French authorities, who believed they could ensure a safe passage to the airport for the first group of 50 New Zealanders to leave the island.

“The No. 1 objective here is you have New Zealanders in a situation of danger and our job was to ensure we did our utmost to get them out,” Peters said.

“And I am confident we can do that”.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters speaking to media about rescue flights to New Caledonia at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said the list of New Zealanders who wanted help in Noumea was “300-plus”.

Earlier, he said New Zealanders in New Caledonia had faced a challenging few days and bringing them home had been an urgent priority for the Government.

“We want to acknowledge the support of relevant authorities, both in Paris and Noumea, in facilitating this flight.

“The situation in New Caledonia remains dynamic, and New Zealand officials are continuing to work with French counterparts and other partners, especially Australia, to understand what is needed to ensure the safety of our people there.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said it was “good news” that New Zealand’s plane was on its way.

There had been a lot of dialogue between New Zealand and French authorities over the past 48 hours, with the main issue surrounding “confidence on the ground” that it was “safe and secure” to land and start the evacuation, as well as the earlier travel to the airport.

“We have been waiting for French authorities to say it is safe and secure to do so, and they have given us those assurances,” Luxon said.

Passengers for subsequent flights would be prioritised by consular staff, he said.

A building burns in Noumea on May 15 during rioting over a proposed change to New Caledonia's constitution.

Smoke rises during protests in Noumea last week. Photo / AP

Peters and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong met French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné late last night to re-emphasise that both countries shared the urgent need to evacuate their citizens from the island.

Air New Zealand confirmed last night that all commercial flights remained suspended, with its next scheduled service not being until Saturday. The airport at Noumea remains closed to commercial flights.

Captain David Morgan, Air New Zealand’s chief operational integrity and safety officer, said flights would recommence only “when we can be assured that the airport is safe and secure and that there is a safe route for our ground staff and customers to reach the airport”.

Stranded Kiwi Mike Lightfoot told the Herald he had been talking with other New Zealanders and Australians, trying to keep his mind off the danger unfolding around them.

“We’re talking with other Kiwis, with Australians. I’ve been having a coffee with some this morning and they are excited to know there is a plan in place and it has kicked off today.”