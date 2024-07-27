Advertisement
Magpies score 12 tries in sunny Ranfurly Shield romp

Doug Laing
By
3 mins to read
A sunny McLean Park for a Shield challenge - a decent crowd turned up in the Harris Stand for the game.

Another Heartland rugby Ranfurly Shield hopeful has been put to the sword with Bunnings NPC side the Hawke’s Bay Magpies scoring 12 tries to beat Whanganui 80-5 on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Napier today.

Runner up in the NPC last year, the Magpies were in charge from the start on the newly re-sown McLean Park turf and scored seven tries in the first 40 minutes to lead 45-0 at halftime – including four among the new imported back three of Highlanders Super Rugby wing Freedom Vahaakolo, Brumbies threequarter and former Australia Sevens star Ben O’Donnell, and fullback Mat Protheroe, from Wales.

The first two were scored by established Magpies in second five-eighths Danny Toala and prop Joel Hintz, before Vahaakolo and then O’Donnell grabbed their five-pointers, which were followed by one for second prop Tim Farrell, after Protheroe kicked, chased and regathered, to pass to Farrell who still had to make his way out of a tackle to score.


Perhaps not satisfied with what was an impressive bit-part, Protheroe scored two in the last two minutes of the half, and first-five-eighths Harry Godfrey, a Whanganui product who started his senior rugby in Central Hawke’s Bay, ended the first half with five conversions, including bringing up 50 points in 12 appearances for the Magpies.

Whanganui defended strongly as the Magpies pummelled the embankment-end try-line after halftime and 15 minutes passed before Toala scored his second try as Hawke’s Bay passed the half-century.

Whanganui had their big moment as the game ticked into the last quarter with a try to substitute prop Kamipeli Latu crashing over after fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden fielded a kick midfield and ran back strongly to link with the eager eventual try-scorer.

But it was the one moment, with the Magpies taking charge again, with substitute wing and prolific club rugby tryscorer Kere Penetito scoring twice in the run to the end.

The Magpies have a hit-out against fellow Bunnings NPC side Waikato in Taupo next Saturday, open the championship with a Sunday-afternoon match against North Harbour at North Harbour Stadium on August 11, and return for their third defence of the seventh Hawke’s Bay shield era against Southland at McLean Park on August 17.

Hawke’s Bay 80 (Matt Protheroe 2, Danny Toala 2, Kere Penetito 2, Joel Hintz, Freedon Vahaakolo, Ben O’Donnell, Tim Farrell, Mei Manase, Sam Wye tries; Harry Godfrey 10 conversions) Whanganui 5 (Kamipeli Latu try). Halftime: 45-0.

The loyalty of the Whanganui fans was almost requited elsewhere in Napier earlier in the afternoon when Northern Whanganui sub-union drew 29-29 challenging Central Hawke’s for sub-unions prize the Bebbington Shield.

In a match originally scheduled to be a Ranfurly Shield curtain-raiser, but played at Park Island, Northern Whanganui looked set to end CHB’s lengthening hold of their trophy by dominating the first half and leading 17-14 at the break.

Ultimately each side scored two tries in each half, and respective first five eighths Bain Champion (CHB) and Luke Whale (Northern Whanganui) kicked a penalty and three conversions, including a conversion each in the last 10 minutes.

Central Hawke’s Bay 29 (Alex Dickey, Sam Twigley, Etene Gucake, Noho Riini tries; Ban Champion penalty, 3 conversions) Northern Whanganui 29 (Tom Nichol, Matt Brown, Joseph Crowley, Gordon Coogan tries; Luke Whale penalty, 3 conversions). Halftime: 14-17.

