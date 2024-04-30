Josephine Yo, co-owner of Lepak Malaysian eatery at Elliott Stables. Photo / Lincoln Tan

Business owners at a central Auckland dining village are on edge after burglars broke in overnight on Saturday to steal the master key and returned the following night to burgle individual eateries.

Among the items stolen from the businesses at Elliot Stables were cash tills, security camera equipment, mobile phones and laptops.

A police spokesman said police received a report on Monday April 29 that several businesses had been broken into overnight inside a food court.

The Herald understands among the businesses burgled were Jungle 8, Luna Bakehouse, Bao Baby Bao, Koiya, Bonz Cajun Kitchen and Lepak Malaysian eatery.

Josephine Yo, co-owner of Lepak, said the food court was first broken into overnight on Saturday.

But it was only after reviewing the security cameras after the second break-in that it was known that the thieves had the master key in their possession.

“They stole our cash till, but there was no money inside,” Yo said.

“But because we know he has the master key, we are on edge because the burglar can return anytime.”

The owner of Deniro Ristorante said he has changed his lock as a precaution.

Yolanda Chen, co-owner of Bao Baby Bao, said the burglars got into the eatery’s storage room and left a mess.

“We are pretty upset that the management knew the master key was taken, yet did nothing to prevent the burglars from entering the next night,” Chen said.

There are 10 eateries that operate inside Elliot Stables.

The police spokesman said police were investigating after a burglary at a commercial address on Elliot Street in Auckland CBD.

“We are speaking to the business owners to find out what has been taken and our investigation is ongoing,” the spokesman said.