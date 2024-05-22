Auckland CBD businesses plea for more cops as safety fears keep customers away

Winnie Vo, owner of Lovely Nails in the Strand Arcade, had her handbag snatched as she was having lunch at the Atrium Food Court. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Business owners in Auckland’s central city say crime is getting out of control and are pleading for a greater police presence, for their own safety as well as for the survival of their businesses.

In the same week as The Herald revealed Stats NZ had hired a security guard at their CBD Auckland office, and told staff they could work from home if they felt unsafe, several business owners have come forward with worries about lawlessness in the city.

The owner of a nail salon at The Strand Arcade had her handbag snatched from her seat as she was having her lunch at the food court at Atrium on Elliott.

A worker had his takeaway lunch snatched on Victoria Street as he was walking back to his Queen St office and got punched in the face when he tried to take it back.

A cosmetic store owner in MidCity Mall says his business gets hit by shoplifters about two to three times a week, but he got told off by police when he restrained an alleged offender.

Business owners say crime is “getting out of hand in the CBD” and are calling for greater police presence as customers are keeping away as they fear for their safety.

Four young women allegedly attacked staff at Elliott Stables last Saturday, yelling at one restaurateur to “go back to China” after assaulting her. The incident is now the subject of a police inquiry.

Inspector Dave Christoffersen, Auckland City Central Area Prevention Manager, said police received a report about 10.40pm that a group of people in the food court were verbally aggressive to staff.

Business owners in the Mid City Mall in downtown Auckland attempt to apprehend a person after an item was allegedly stolen.

“When asked to leave, one of the group has assaulted a staff member before leaving on foot towards Darby Street,” Christoffersen said.

“Thankfully no injuries were reported in relation to this incident. At this stage, enquiries remain ongoing.”

Christoffersen said police will be reviewing CCTV in the area.

One business owner in Elliott Stables said a few weeks earlier, staff at one of the eateries were punched after they refused to hand over cigarettes to a rough sleeper.

Paul Wong, owner of Jungle 8 in Elliott Stables, said that Saturday’s incident involved four young intoxicated women whom his staff had denied entry to the restaurant.

“Despite our diligent efforts, including turning away intoxicated individuals, we recognise that the overall security of the city centre needs more support,” Wong said.

Wong said with the central city now having increased foot traffic post-Covid, it was “imperative to enhance city centre security measures”.

Khuong Duc An Huynh, owner of Nam Viet Vietnamese food stall at Atrium on Elliott, said business had dropped about 40 per cent since he opened during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

“When I asked customers why are they not coming, they tell me that they like my food but feel scared about coming to the city because they feel it is dangerous,” Huynh said.

Winnie Vo, who owns Lovely Nails nail salon at The Strand Arcade, was having lunch at the Atrium food court when a thief snatched and ran off with her handbag from her seat.

“I screamed and chased the thief, it was lucky that a cafe staff caught the guy and managed to get my handbag back,” Vo said.

“The CBD is so bad, even having lunch is not safe anymore. Crime is really getting out of hand.”

Vo said her business has been badly hit, down as much as 60 per cent.

“People don’t want to come to the CBD because they think driving is too hard with all the roadworks due to the City Rail Link, parking is expensive and it is not safe,” she said.

“If we don’t get more security and people stop coming to the city, our business is not going to survive.”

Both business owners feel a stronger police presence is urgently needed.

Enzo Wang, owner of cosmetics store Moona in MidCity Mall, said shoplifters struck two to three times every week and he feels “helpless”.

He once caught a shoplifter whom he believed to be a homeless woman, but was told he had been wrong to have restrained her.

“Criminals seem to have more rights, what we need are stronger laws and penalties for these criminals,” Wang said.

Wang has attached images of alleged shoplifters to his storefront with a QR code which linked to CCTV footage of the incidents, hoping that could act as a deterrent.

“I really don’t know what else to do, I just feel so helpless,” Wang said.

A designer, who did not want to be named, said he had permission from his employer to work from home after being attacked twice in a month.

The first was when he had bought a takeaway lunch from Daikoku, a Japanese eatery on Victoria Street West, and was walking back to his Queen Street office when a rough sleeper snatched his food.

When he tried to get it back, he was punched in the face.

Last week, he was walking towards Quay Street to take a bus home after work when he was again attacked by another homeless man, who accused him of staring.

“I’ve had enough, I told my boss I’m going to stay away from the city and he was kind enough to say I could work from home,” the designer said.

Hospitality New Zealand chief executive Steve Armitage said it took any incidents that compromised safety very seriously and is working alongside venue owners, local authorities and police to address and mitigate them.

“The hospitality industry is committed to creating safe, welcoming environments for all our patrons,” Armitage said.

“Ensuring the city centre is a safe place for everyone requires a collective effort, and we are committed to playing our part.

“Many businesses and organisations have taken it upon themselves to bolster security.

“However, recognising resource constraints, it’s clear a greater downtown presence for police would significantly contribute to deterring crime and providing quick responses to incidents, enhancing the overall safety for both patrons and workers.”

Armitage said it was important also to acknowledge and support the vulnerable populations in the city centre.

“Providing more resources and support for these individuals can help address some of the underlying issues that contribute to the perception of an unsafe environment,” he said.

“Collaboration with social services and community organisations is essential to ensure that those in need receive the assistance they require.”

Auckland City Council said it had been working alongside police, government agencies, business associations and support services since last November to improve central city experiences and safety perceptions.

It said Mayor Wayne Brown had recently injected $570,000 into city centre safety initiatives, and CityWatch patrols have expanded from six to 18 wardens to provide a more visible safety presence.

Central city business association Heart of the City has long been lobbying to bolster safety in the CBD, its chief executive Viv Beck said.

The safety of Auckland Central has come under question in recent years after several violent incidents including multiple fatal shootings, ram raids and smash-and-grabs.

“We want people to come here and feel safe. We are always concerned to hear reports of aggressive behaviour and crime,” said Beck.

Beck said there had been a significant local effort to support safety in the CBD including increased security presence and more CCTV cameras and monitoring.

“We are getting some great feedback about our safety team and while they can deal with some issues extremely well, there are situations that require a police response, Beck said.

“This is the reason we have lobbied long and hard for more police on the street and a downtown police station – this should be non-negotiable.

“While police have stepped up in recent months, there are more than a million people here every week and the number of frontline police has not kept up with this growth.”

Beck said the association was awaiting the upcoming May 30 Budget “expectantly”.

This week, Government agency Stats NZ told its Auckland-based staff in an email they can work from home rather than turn up at its offices in the CBD as a result of safety fears.

The agency has hired a security guard and will not be renewing its lease at 80 Greys Avenue when it expires at the end of the year.



