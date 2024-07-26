Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

One person shot in Auckland’s Glen Eden and two arrested after violent incident

Cherie Howie
By
2 mins to read
Police at the scene in Glen Eden last night. Video / Hayden Woodward / NZME

A person was shot and two more taken into police custody after a violent incident in the West Auckland suburb of Glen Eden last night.

Police went to Waikumete Rd about 8pm after reports of a disorder incident involving a large group of people and a firearm, acting Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Bartlett said.

“The firearm has been discharged immediately following the disorder and one person was transported to Auckland City Hospital with a serious injury consistent with a gunshot wound.”

Two men aged 23 and 27 were also taken into custody, and a firearm seized, after responding police identified a vehicle of interest believed to be used by the offenders, Bartlett said.

“They are due to appear in the Waitakere District Court today, facing charges of committing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm with a firearm, and accessory after the fact to a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, respectively.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Further charges are being considered and enquiries to piece together what occurred remain ongoing.”

Police know people videoed the earlier incident and asked for that footage to be shared with them to help their inquiries, Bartlett said.

“We understand this may have been a distressing incident for anyone who witnessed it.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Police are committed to holding offenders to account, especially those who put the lives of others at risk.”

Video footage or information that may help the investigation can be shared with police by calling 105 and quoting the reference file number: 240726/5258

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand