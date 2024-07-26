Police at the scene in Glen Eden last night. Video / Hayden Woodward / NZME

A person was shot and two more taken into police custody after a violent incident in the West Auckland suburb of Glen Eden last night.

Police went to Waikumete Rd about 8pm after reports of a disorder incident involving a large group of people and a firearm, acting Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Bartlett said.

“The firearm has been discharged immediately following the disorder and one person was transported to Auckland City Hospital with a serious injury consistent with a gunshot wound.”

Two men aged 23 and 27 were also taken into custody, and a firearm seized, after responding police identified a vehicle of interest believed to be used by the offenders, Bartlett said.

“They are due to appear in the Waitakere District Court today, facing charges of committing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm with a firearm, and accessory after the fact to a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, respectively.