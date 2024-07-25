The men reportedly assaulted the victim before taking a couple of items and fleeing the address in a vehicle before officers arrived, a police spokesperson said.

The victim was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Police found a vehicle a short time later that may be linked, and it has since been towed for forensic examination.

Police are working to identify and find those responsible.

The incident comes a month after an Auckland man allegedly used a screwdriver and a torch as weapons during a home invasion in West Auckland.

The 36-year-old Henderson man was arrested after more than two weeks on the run following the home invasion in Delwood Ave where he attacked a woman in her 80s on June 27.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via the 105 phone service, quoting job number P059453110.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.