Flat Bush home invasion leaves one person injured; two men on the run

Jaime Lyth
By
2 mins to read
Police are investigating a firearms-related incident at Chianti Close in Flat Bush, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two men are on the run after committing a brutal home invasion while brandishing a firearm in Auckland overnight.

Police were called at 10.18pm to the violent aggravated robbery in Flat Bush that left one person injured.

Police received a call stating two men armed with a firearm had smashed their way into a Chianti Close address and seriously assaulted one of the occupants.

A violent aggravated robbery in Flat Bush left one person injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward
The men reportedly assaulted the victim before taking a couple of items and fleeing the address in a vehicle before officers arrived, a police spokesperson said.

The victim was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Police found a vehicle a short time later that may be linked, and it has since been towed for forensic examination.

Police are working to identify and find those responsible.

The victim was taken to hospital with moderate injuries. Photo / Hayden Woodward
The incident comes a month after an Auckland man allegedly used a screwdriver and a torch as weapons during a home invasion in West Auckland.

The 36-year-old Henderson man was arrested after more than two weeks on the run following the home invasion in Delwood Ave where he attacked a woman in her 80s on June 27.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via the 105 phone service, quoting job number P059453110.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

