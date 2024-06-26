A woman in her 80s has been assaulted in her West Auckland home in an early-hours home invasion.
Police are appealing to the public for information as the woman remains in hospital in a serious condition.
Acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said police responded to reports of an aggravated burglary at a residential address on Dellwood Ave, Henderson, around 2.20am.
“It’s understood a male offender has entered the property and, when disturbed by the sole occupant of the house, has assaulted them.”