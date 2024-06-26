Harrison said the Air Support and dog unit responded immediately but were unable to find the man.

A manhunt is under way for the attacker.

Harrison said there will be an increased police presence in the area and a scene guard is in place while police investigate.

“Police want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area last night who saw something of note,” Harrison said.

“While at this stage no arrests have been made, the public can be assured we are working hard to locate the person involved.”

Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact police on the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240627/3439.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

