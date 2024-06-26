Advertisement
Updated

Elderly Auckland woman assaulted in late-night home invasion

Rachel Maher
By
2 mins to read
A woman in her 80s has been assaulted in her West Auckland home in an early-hours home invasion.

Police are appealing to the public for information as the woman remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said police responded to reports of an aggravated burglary at a residential address on Dellwood Ave, Henderson, around 2.20am.

“It’s understood a male offender has entered the property and, when disturbed by the sole occupant of the house, has assaulted them.”

Harrison said the Air Support and dog unit responded immediately but were unable to find the man.

A manhunt is under way for the attacker.

Harrison said there will be an increased police presence in the area and a scene guard is in place while police investigate.

“Police want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area last night who saw something of note,” Harrison said.

“While at this stage no arrests have been made, the public can be assured we are working hard to locate the person involved.”

Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact police on the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240627/3439.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.






