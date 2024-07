The woman was assaulted in her Dellwood Ave home. Photo / Rachel Maher.

A man accused of assaulting an elderly woman in her Henderson home has been arrested and charged.

The 36-year-old is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today charged with aggravated burglary and assault on June 27.

Waitematā CIB acting Detective Inspector Megan Goldie said the woman in her 80s is in a “stable” condition and is recovering with her family.

The woman suffered “serious facial injuries” and there was “no indication” she fought back.