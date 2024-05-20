GV 80 Greys Avenue, Auckland. 17 May 2024 New Zealand Herald photograph by Michael Craig

Stats NZ will abandon its office space in Auckland central at the end of this year after numerous staff expressed safety concerns about leaving the premesis due to an increasing level of “intimidating behaviour” in the surrounding city streets.

The Government department has even gone to the length of hiring a security guard for the 10 storey building on Greys Ave.

They have also reassured staff they can work remotely.

An email sent to all Auckland staff at Statistics New Zealand, titled “Your safety at 80 Greys Ave”, has been seen by the Herald.

Stats NZ technology, operations, commercial and collections leader Emma Jones said she was “fully aware of the growing level of incidents in the area and generally intimidating behaviour”.

“At times it does feel uncomfortable just heading out for sushi at lunch,” she said.

Stats NZ will not be renewing its lease when it expires at the end of the year.

Jones told staff “safety and comfort levels in attending work are a huge priority”, adding there was “no expectation” from Government Statistician and chief executive Mark Sowden or the executive leadership team to attend the office “if you feel uncomfortable”.

Staff have been told to formally log any incidents, “no matter how small”.

The Public Service Association (PSA) said it supports the approach taken by Stats NZ and is “engaging with the organisation over the issue”.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson told NZME that Aucklanders should be able to feel proud of the central city and feel comfortable living, working and playing there.

Simpson confirmed a number of people had expressed concerns to her about the safety of Auckland’s CBD. She recently received a letter from a concerned business owner and Parnell resident who experienced a “frightening intrusion into their shop” by someone acting erratically, banging on the door, shouting, and fighting with staff.

“As you can imagine, this caused huge distress and anxiety for both customers and clients,” Simpson said, adding that was another catalyst causing her to pen a letter of concern to MPs.

The Deputy Mayor has written to both the Minister of Police Mark Mitchell and Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey, saying mental health support needs stronger investment.

In a statement, Stats NZ told the Herald “in recent months we have received a number of reports from team members who have felt uncomfortable and even unsafe in the area around our Auckland office”.

“We take that seriously - the health and safety of our people is a priority,” Stats NZ said, confirming it had appointed the security guard and was supporting staff to work from home - an option which has been available for many years.

When questioned further, Stats NZ confirmed its Greys Avenue security guard started at the end of April.

“The incidents relate mainly to antisocial behaviour on the street and around the entrance to the office, such as intoxication and calling out to staff, which has left some of our people feeling uncomfortable, unsafe, intimidated or upset,” the agency confirmed.

Simpson said it was important as a council to give Aucklanders confidence, and added it would require a “multi-faceted approach”, involving police, social service agencies and the Government.

Auckland’s Central City Advisory Panel, which Mayor Wayne Brown is a member of, has been advocating for the return of a central-city police station. Simpson confirmed Brown had spoken to Government representatives about the policy.

Auckland-based business association Heart of the City has been lobbying for “ongoing work” to bolster central city safety, according to its chief executive Viv Beck.

The group has its own city safety team on the beat and has funded extra wardens from Auckland Council’s CityWatch programme.

Businesses themselves have also boosted safety initiatives recently, Beck said, calling it a “strong local effort”.

Beck’s eyes are on the upcoming May 30 Budget, with hopes policing gets more funding and support from the Government.

“We’re waiting to see what comes through that [Budget], but we do believe we need more police, we need a much more visible presence on the street and we want to see a downtown police station,” Beck said, adding these were things the group had been requesting for “a significant period”.

The Auckland City police station closed multiple years ago.

Then-Police Commissioner Mike Bush said in 2019 police were committed to maintaining a “substantial presence” within central Auckland and “enabling our staff to deploy and deliver policing services into the future within this rapidly growing city and surrounding communities”.

Meanwhile, Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick wants politicians to tackle the causes of crime.

“We know full well that one of the major drivers of criminality is indeed poverty. We have to be asking these questions about how it is that Government policy is driving and shaping some of these longer-term issues,” Swarbrick said, calling for meaningful “evidence-based” policy to come into effect.

The electorate MP added that she works with police daily on safety concerns regarding constituents and those working in the central city.

The safety of Auckland city has come under question in recent years after several violent incidents, including multiple fatal shootings. Crime has also recently tended to have a public-facing lens, with the aftermath of ram-raid-style incidents and smash-and-grabs visible to those passing by, watching their step to avoid broken glass strewn about on footpaths.

Last week, the Herald reported One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone, shut up shop on Queen Street over safety concerns.

One NZ chief consumer and business officer Chris Fletcher told Markets with Madison they experience incidents a “couple of times a week,” including where customers put their hands on staff, or people come in with weapons, stealing devices.

“We are seeing a massive escalation in that,” Fletcher said.

According to police, retail crime costs New Zealand businesses $1 billion a year and has a “significant personal impact on those working in the industry”.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.