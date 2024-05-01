Agencies are searching for cost-savings, leading to thousands of job losses. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Stats NZ has offered a voluntary redundancy scheme to all of its workers as a way to give staff some control over their “future” amidst widespread job losses in the public sector.

In an update to staff this morning, seen by the Herald, Statistics New Zealand chief executive and Government Statistician Mark Sowden told staff voluntary redundancy will be offered from Thursday, May 2 to Thursday, May 16.

Sowden said “a number of people,” including the Public Service Association, had asked the agency to do this. “This is to give you some agency over your own future, given the change processes underway.”

Voluntary redundancy is being offered to the entire organisation, despite other change processes being in place through various departments throughout Stats NZ. Sowden rationalised the decision saying it was thinking “as a whole organisation”.

Workers were told it is “absolutely” their choice, and the scheme is entirely voluntary. Statistics New Zealand would be able to accept or reject applications; a similar process had happened at the Ministry of Social Development, where 404 people opted for voluntary redundancy and 200 were approved.

People have been told not to make any decision “on a whim”, and have been urged to speak with support networks, family, friends, and the Public Service Association, a union which is consulted on change proposals across departments.

Voluntary redundancy was not offered at Stats earlier because the agency “didn’t need to”, according to today’s memo.

As at the end of December 2023, 1,491 people worked at Statistics New Zealand, according to data from the Public Service Commission.

The agency has been tasked with finding 7.5 per cent savings, the highest amount a department has been asked to find, under the current directive.

All agencies have been urged to seek cuts between 6.5 and 7.5 per cent on average, with the Government previously admitting some may be over and some may be under the line. Finance Minister Nicola Willis has promised savings in some agencies will be re-invested into “critical” services, under the upcoming Budget.

The Herald has previously revealed communications from Stats NZ described the mood as challenging, with “unsustainably” high staffing levels and a multimillion-dollar budget overspend, forecast earlier this year.

Documents released to NZME under the Official Information Act show Stats NZ predicted its headcount of fulltime equivalent employees would go down by 124 roles.

A recruitment pause for roles deemed non-essential has been in place for a number of months at the agency - it was put in place the day before the general election.

Staff had previously been told travel restrictions, pausing recruitment, reducing leave liability, and sharing office space in Christchurch “wouldn’t be enough”.

Stats NZ has been approached for comment.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.