State Highway 1 in Hukerenui in Northland is closed following a two-vehicle crash.

State Highway 1 in Hukerenui in Northland is blocked following a serious two-vehicle crash tonight.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene between Akerama and Rusk Rds about 7.45pm.

“Initial indications suggest two people have serious-to-critical injuries, and another has minor injuries.”

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and diversions are in place.