Dariush Talagi (right), 24, has a warrant to arrest for murder for the August 3 incident and Tiari Boon-Harris (left) is believed to be helping him evade police. Photo / Police

Police have arrested the associate of the man on the run for the drive-by-style Queen St shooting on unrelated charges.

Police are still trying to find 24-year-old Dariush Talagi, who is wanted for arrest for the murder of Sione Tuuholoaki, 26, while there is also a warrant to arrest for Tiari Boon-Harris for being an accessory after the fact.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton says the pair are evading police together and police are continuing to conduct search warrants for people believed to be helping them.

“The Operation Alto team have terminated two search warrants this week in Clendon Park and Māngere as part of our enquiries.

“As a result, we have arrested a man, who is an associate of Talagi, on unrelated drugs offences.”

Bolton said the 25-year-old man has since appeared in the Auckland District Court on charges including the possession of cannabis for supply and supplies cannabis.

“We continue to remind their associates in the strongest possible terms that we are still looking into, and following up, information that is being provided to us.

Sione Tuuholoaki (inset) has been identified as the victim that was gunned down and died during the shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“Anyone found to be aiding or assisting the pair to evade Police in any way may be liable to prosecution for being an accessory after the fact,” Bolton said.

Tuuholoaki was gunned down during an altercation on Auckland’s lower Queen St, with the shooter then fleeing the scene on a scooter on August 3.

“Police are working tirelessly to give the victims’ families answers and to put this pair before the court.”

Last month, police said it is likely they have changed their hair style and colour to avoid detection.

Police advise that the pair should not be approached, instead if sighted people should call 111.

Those who have information can contact police by calling 105 or going online to www.police.govt.nz/use-105, referencing file number 230804/3399.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.