Queen St shooting victim named as Auckland man Sione Tuuholoaki

The man gunned down in Auckland on Thursday has been named by police as the homicide investigation continues into his death.

Police this morning confirmed the man who died in hospital on Friday was Sione Tuuholoaki, 26.

Tributes have flowed for Tuuholoaki who has been described by friends as “an old soul trapped in a young body” and an “angel” who impacted many lives.

Tuuholoaki is understood to have only moved to New Zealand from Australia last year.

Tuuholoaki was one of two men shot in the drive-by style shooting on Queen St last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said a small group of people had started fighting and then one offender pulled out a firearm and fired up to four shots.

The alleged shooter was on a Lime scooter before and after the incident.

Electric scooter company Lime is actively assisting police in their search for Dariush Talagi (inset). Photo/ Hayden Woodward

One person was shot in the head and another in the abdomen.

One of those was Tuuholoaki. He died in hospital on Friday.

Bolton said Tuuholoaki “was taken off life support and sadly succumbed to his injuries with family beside him.

“Our thoughts are with Sione’s family as they continue to grieve their loss,” he said.

“This is a very difficult time for them, and we are ensuring they have support in place. Our investigation team are continuing to work hard to bring them answers and to ensure the person responsible is held to account.”

The other shot man remains in a stable condition at Auckland City Hospital.

Electric scooters were used during the alleged shooting on Queen St. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Meanwhile, police are still searching for the gunman, identified as “dangerous” 24-year-old Dariush Talagi.

Bolton said there was no risk to the public but Talagi was “considered dangerous”.

Talagi had distinctive facial tattoos, Bolton said.

“Our message to Dariush would be to hand himself in, or for anyone who sees him to call us immediately,” he said.



