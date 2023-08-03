Police shut part of Queen St after major incident

Police have closed off a section of Auckland’s lower Queen Street following a major incident.
Emergency services descended on the area during the night.
Footage from the scene appears to show armed police surrounding a person on the ground. Photos of the scene also show multiple scooters lying on the ground.
Police are currently maintaining a scene guard with cordons in place between Customs St East and Shortland St.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
There are also several numbered police markings on the ground.
Police are expected to provide more details on what has happened this morning.
More to come.