A farm worker has died in an incident on a property near Morrinsville, east of Hamilton. Image / Google

A farm worker has died in a workplace incident in the Waikato.

Police said they were told about the incident on a farm near Morrinsville just before 8am today.

“A person suffered critical injuries and tragically passed away a short time later. WorkSafe has been notified,” police said.

Hato Hone St John sent two rapid response units and one ambulance to the scene, a spokesperson said.