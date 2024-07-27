Wet Fiordland aside, the rest of the country is today enjoying settled, mild weather, with high pressure over the North Island and a northwesterly windflow keeping temperatures unseasonably warm in some parts of the eastern South Island.
Banks Peninsula was the warmest place in the country just before 12.30pm, with a temperature of 21C, according to MetService’s website.
Ashburton also reached 19.1C early this afternoon. The July average in nearby Christchurch for July is around 11C.
Yesterday, Invercargill smashed its July high temperature record by almost 2C, reaching 18.6C at the airport for the first time since records began in 1948.
🤔 It gets colder the further towards the poles you go ... right?
🌏 Well yes, it generally does on average, since sunlight is more intense nearer the equator. But there's a lottttt of factors that contribute to temperature that vary every day and muddle things up!
Heavy rain expected in other eastern parts of the South Island could also cause headaches.
“[Those] are areas that don’t get a lot of rain. So even though the amount of rainfall isn’t maybe as large as we’ll see in other places, it does still look like it could be impactful for the first half of the working week.”
The upper South Island and most of the North Island were expected to escape the worst of the foul weather, although heavy rain was possible around Mt Taranaki and eastern Bay of Plenty overnight Monday, Ferris said.
