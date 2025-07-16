He then shared the five-second video to more than 30 people on the Green Island club’s social media group chat, with the caption “up the battlers”.

“Users of the group were able to duplicate or save the video and further distribute it,” the court summary of facts said.

The other player, Oliver Bugden, 23, has pleaded guilty to identical charges after court documents showed the woman was later filmed when she was asleep.

“[Ryan’s] flatmate viewed the defendant’s Snapchat video, arrived home and entered the defendant’s bedroom with another associate from the rugby team.

“The flatmate, walked to the victim’s side of the bed, pulled the covers from her and filmed her naked breast and underwear before posting it on the same team Snapchat group.”

The woman, whose identity is suppressed, was alerted to the incident after the partner of one of the group members filmed the Snapchat video and sent it to associates who recognised her.

Ryan is due to reappear in the Dunedin District Court on October 30, with Bugden set to reappear on November 11.

In a social media post, Green Island Rugby Club confirmed both players had been stood down for the rest of the season.

“We want to make it absolutely clear that the behaviour reported is completely unacceptable. Our thoughts are firmly with the victim and their whānau during what is undoubtedly a deeply distressing time.

“In both cases, we are co-operating fully with the appropriate authorities and will support any process necessary to ensure accountability and care. We acknowledge the disappointment and concern this incident has caused our community.”

Before the pair’s suspension, the coach of the division 2 team, nicknamed the “Battlers”, Stu Turner said both players would feature in this weekend’s semifinal match against Harbour.

As reported by the Otago Daily Times, Turner described Ryan as “a good dude”.

“I think [he’s] pretty upset with everything that’s going on and [he’s] going to be getting punished enough as it is ... [stopping him from playing] would just be adding further punishment, I think,” he said.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) community rugby general manager Steve Lancaster said the behaviour of both players was “completely unacceptable”.

“Everyone deserves respect, safety, and freedom from abuse. In rugby we believe we have an opportunity to take a stance and be part of the solution,” he said.

“We extend our thoughts to those impacted, acknowledging that incidents of this nature can have deeply distressing effects on individuals and whānau alike.

“Our rugby community expects its members to uphold the highest standards of conduct, both on and off the field.”

The governing body would be working with the Otago Rugby Football Union and the club to ensure this would not happen again, Lancaster said.

Last year, Green Island RFC was awarded NZR’s Club of the Year.

– RNZ