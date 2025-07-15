Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Malachi Subecz inquiry: Failings in child protection case ‘routine’ and still happening, doctor says

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Jasmine Cotter, the mother of a murdered five-year-old Malachi Subecz, broke down in court while recalling her last phone call with her son.

Police and Oranga Tamariki routinely rejected evidence of child abuse without getting input from health professionals, says the doctor who treated murdered 5-year-old Malachi Subecz.

In some of these cases, the children had reappeared in hospital months later with fatal injuries.

Dr Patrick Kelly was the on-call paediatrician

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save